Teachers Day 2018: Significance and why it is celebrated

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Sep 3: Teachers play a vital role not only in the development of an individual but also of the society as a whole. It is the knowledge and values imparted by the teachers that ultimately shape an individual's personality. Teachers shape the mind of children which in turn helps them become responsible citizens.

    Happy Teachers Day
    Happy Teachers Day

    Teachers' Days are special days intended to recognise and appreciate teachers. The universally accepted World Teacher's Day is 5th October. In India, the Teacher's Day is celebrated on 5th September and this tradition started in 1962.

    Significance of Teachers' Day

    Teacher's Day is marked in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888. Dr Radhakrishnan was India's first vice president and second president. He was a great scholar, philosopher and Bharat Ratna recipient. The day is celebrated in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, known for his contribution to the Indian education system.

    In 1962, when he became the President, his students and friends were keen to celebrate his birthday. To which he replied, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5th is observed as Teachers' Day." The first Teachers Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962. Since then his birthday is observed as Teachers Day.

    Dr Radhakrishnan was a celebrated academic. He taught at Chennai's Presidency College and Calcutta University. He served as Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936. In 1936, Dr Radhakrishnan was invited to fill the Chair of Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford which he retained for 16 years. 

    How is it celebrated?

    On Teacher's Day, students across the nation honour the teachers and gurus in their lives. Often, special programmes are held in schools and colleges honouring educators and the important - and often, thankless - work they do daily. Social media platforms are flooded with tributes to teachers. On Twitter, many remember their teachers using the hashtag #TeachersDay. Many others offer their teachers greeting cards and hand-made presents as well.

    On Teacher's day, students across India dress up as their teachers and take lectures in classes that are assigned to the teachers they represent. Sometimes, teachers sit in their classes as students, trying to relive the time when they themselves were students.

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
