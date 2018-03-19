TDP, YSR Congress to push for no-confidence motion against Modi govt today

It is a crucial day for the BJP-led NDA government in Parliament today as the YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will push for acceptance of their notices for no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. However, the BJP has a full majority in the Parliament and this motion is not likely to pose any threat.

Y V Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress has written to the Lok Sabha secretariat to put his notice for the motion in the revised list of business for Monday. The TDP has also moved a notice for a no-confidence motion. Parties like Congress, Left, Trinamool, AIMIM and RJD have openly come out and said that they would support the motion.

Reports say that TDP may move the motion and YSR Congress would back it. What stand would the TRS take is still unclear, but reports suggest that K Chandrashekar Rao, the TRS chief, would meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today.

"We will continue to move no-confidence motion as long as the debate is taking place and facts are brought to the notice of the nation, and also to pressurize the Centre to grant special category status to AndhraPradesh," YSR Congress party leader K Parthsarathi told ANI.

Although the BJP has the numbers in the Lok Sabha, it remains to be seen how the NDA allies, especially the Shiv Sena would behave. The Shiv Sena which is the BJP's oldest ally has been the most vocal and critical of the BJP. While in some Sena circles it has been indicated that the party would back the BJP, others suggest that the party could also take a neutral stance.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance and had said that it would move a no-confidence motion of its own in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi-led government. The two TDP Union ministers had quit the union cabinet on March 8.

Soon after the TDP quit the NDA, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the Chandrababu Naidu-led party's move and urged the opposition parties to stay united.

"I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster. I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability," she had said on Friday.

TDP quit the NDA over the issue of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. TDP has been claiming that the Modi government had 'betrayed' the poeple of Andhra Pradesh by not granting the status. The Union Governement, on its part, has maintained that ' Special Category Status' cannot be given, but financial assistance can be given to Andhra.

