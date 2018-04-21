TDP MLA Balakrishna calls PM Modi a traitor, namak-haraam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's brother-in-law and party MLA Balakrishna called names to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not providing special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Balakrishna, TDP MLA from Hindupur constituency, called PM Modi 'traitor, 'namak-haraam'. Balakrishna challenged PM Modi to face people.

He said, "..Come out & face people, they'll beat you up and make you run. No matter where you go and hide, even if you hide in a bunker Bharat Mata will bury you. Rebellion has begun and we'll not stay quiet."

Andhra Pradesh leadership has raised objection to Balakrishna unparliamnetary language.

Sudhish Rambhotla,, said, " He (Balakrishna) talks like a lunatic.What is the kind of language he uses? Does he have sense? I think he has to be treated for mental illness. He has to be expelled from the party."

BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju and MLC PVN Madhav said that they would complain to Governor ESL Narasimhan seeking action against Balakrishna. They alleged that Balakrishna had a history of 'mental illness' due to which he had shot at a film producer in the past, injuring him seriously.

Chandrababu Naidu was day-long fast on his birthday on Friday. He asked the Center when you are spending Rs 2500 crore for Sardar Patel statue, why don't they support AP capital Amaravati.

