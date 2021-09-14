Tamilnadu government likely to reopen school for the class 6 to 8 th?

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 14: A meeting was chaired by the officials of the school education department was headed by the department secretary kakarla usha in centenanary libary ,kotturpuram chennai.

The reports said that the meeting was all about the reopening of the schools for the class 6 to 8th. The commissioner for the school education Nandhakumar along with the CEO's and DEO'S to have a consultative meeting about the reopening of the schools for class of 6 to 8. The long session of this meeting will take place till evening to get the clear picture whether to reopen the schools for the classes 6 to 8th standard.

Also talks prevailing about the environment in the various districts,control of corona vulnerability among the school children and various issues including tasks to be undertaken in schools. after the discussions about the reopening of he schools for the class 6 to 8th standard the important decision is likely expected. sources said that the minister for the school education Anbil mahesh poyamozhi will attend the meeting in the evening and will call upon the important decision about the reopening of the class from 6 to 8th. the announcement is likey to expect in the late evening by the school education minister.