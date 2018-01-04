Tamil Nadu: Passengers stranded as buses go on sudden strike

Drivers and conductors of various state transport corporations in Tamil Nadu - TNSTC, SETC and MTC went on a sudden strike, leaving passengers stranded on the roads.

People were seen stranded in various parts in Chennai as MTC drivers parked the buses on roadsides and refused to continue operation.

Many of the roads were filled with traffic as the buses were parked on the roadsides near by bus depots and people were forced to take private transport.

In some areas, passengers were forced to get down from buses. In Koyambedu, passengers went on a protest as there was a critical shortage in frequency of busservices.

More than 70% of the buses from Thiruvanmiyur, Vadapalani, Tambaram, Avadi, Poonamallee and Iyyappanthangal depots were not operated from 6pm, reports TOI.

The trade unions had been demanding to increase the wages for 2.57 multiplication factor, while the government allegedly offered to rise it to 2.41 multiplication factor. The trade union members have strongly objected government decision.

OneIndia News