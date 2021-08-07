Tamil Nadu: NIA charges key conspirator in murder of Hindu Munani leader

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against a key conspirator in connection with the C Sasikumar Murder Case of Tamil Nadu.

The NIA charged one Mohammad Rafiqul Hassan. The case relates to the 2016 murder of Sasikumar. He was returning home on his scooter. Sasikumar was the spokesperson of the Hindu Munani (Front) Coimbatore.

Further investigation had revealed the role of Mohammed Rafiqul Hassan. He was driving the motorcycle on which assailant, Subair was sitting pillion while attacking the victim. All the five accused persons in the case, belonging to Popular Front of India( PFI) Coimbatore, had conspired and held meetings at CTC Mosque, Coimbatore to take revenge against Sasikumar, who had led protests for removing an SDPI flag post in Sanganoor and subsequently hoisted a Hindu Munnani flag in its place.

After executing the killing, he had fled India in November 2016 to evade arrest. He was later arrested at New Delhi upon his return from Oman.