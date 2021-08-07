YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu: NIA charges key conspirator in murder of Hindu Munani leader

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 06: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against a key conspirator in connection with the C Sasikumar Murder Case of Tamil Nadu.

    The NIA charged one Mohammad Rafiqul Hassan. The case relates to the 2016 murder of Sasikumar. He was returning home on his scooter. Sasikumar was the spokesperson of the Hindu Munani (Front) Coimbatore.

    Tamil Nadu: NIA charges key conspirator in murder of Hindu Munani leader

    Further investigation had revealed the role of Mohammed Rafiqul Hassan. He was driving the motorcycle on which assailant, Subair was sitting pillion while attacking the victim. All the five accused persons in the case, belonging to Popular Front of India( PFI) Coimbatore, had conspired and held meetings at CTC Mosque, Coimbatore to take revenge against Sasikumar, who had led protests for removing an SDPI flag post in Sanganoor and subsequently hoisted a Hindu Munnani flag in its place.

    After executing the killing, he had fled India in November 2016 to evade arrest. He was later arrested at New Delhi upon his return from Oman.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X