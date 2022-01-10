Tamil Nadu Jallikattu guidelines:150 spectators allowed, negative Covid result mandatory

Tamil Nadu begins New Year with lockdown-like restrictions: Details here

Chennai, Jan 10: Amid rise in Omicron-driven Covid-19 cases over the past few days, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued guidelines for Jallikattu events, allowing only 150 spectators or 50% of the total seating capacity.

According to new guidelines, only 300 bull tamers to participate in the event and made negative Covid result mandatory.

Only 150 bull tamers will be allowed to attend the annual bull chasing event.

All participants must provide negative RTPCR test results done within 48 hours of the event. A negative certificate is also mandatory to watch Jallikattu events.

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 15:34 [IST]