Tamil Nadu HSC (+2) examination result declared: Check the results here

Chennai, May 17: Tamil Nadu education Board declared HSC +2 examination results on Tuesday. Students can check the results on its official website.

Around 8 lakh students had appeared for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examinations, which were conducted from March 4, 2016 to April 1, 2016.

One can easily check the results on the official website, tnresults.nic.in One has to fill one's roll number and date of birth to check the result.

As per media reports, 3361 students scored 200/200 marks in Maths.

Here are the 4 steps students need to follow to check their result

1. Open the Board's official website tnresults.nic.in

2. Fill the required details including roll number

3. Click the submit button

4. One will get webpage, showing the results

5. Download and save the results

