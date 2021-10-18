YouTube
    Tamil Nadu: Flood alert sounded to people living near River Palar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 18: In view of rains in catchment areas, 6,322 cusecs of water has been released from the Palar Anaicut and people must stay away from River Palar and bridges across it, Chengelpet district Collector A R Rahul Nadh said on Monday while issuing a flood alert.

    The water released from the anaicut in Ranipet district is expected to reach the Chengelpet district border of Palur soon and considering the downpour, there is a likelihood of more inflows, the official said in a statement.

    Hence, people should not use bridges and wash clothes or utilise the river for any other purpose.

    The over 35 villages on the banks of the river in Chengelpet district are being monitored, he added.

    Read more about:

    floods tamil nadu

    Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 16:39 [IST]
