Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 14 with fresh relaxations

Chennai, June 05: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown till June 14 , in a bid to curb rising COVID-19 cases in the State. Chief Minister MK Stalin has however anounced some relaxations.

The restrictions will not be eased in 11 districts in Tamil Nadu namely Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, which continue to see high number of cases of the coronavirus disease.

Grocery, fruit shops, fish and meat shops to be open till 5 pm in the evenings

All Govt offices to work at 30% capacity

In districts where there is strong reduction in cases, housekeeping services are permitted with e-registration

Two wheeler repair shops to be open

Registration offices are permitted to function with 50 tokens every day

Electricians, plumbers, computer service and motor technicians can function from 6 am to 5 pm with e-registration.

Mechanic shops for repairing two-wheelers and cycles (apart from showrooms) can function from 6 am to 5 pm

Hardware shops can function from 6 am to 5 pm

Stationary shops are permitted to function from 6 am to 5 pm

Rental vehicles, taxis and autos can function with e-registration

Curbs on inter-district travel continue

Registration mandatory for road, air and rail travel.

Travellers will be permitted to travel only in the event of medical emergencies or funerals and will have to register with the required documents.