AIADMK expels more than 15 party members for colluding with expelled leader VK Sasikala

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 5 with relaxations in Chennai; Malls, Shopping complexes allowed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, June 25: Tamil Nadu has announced a lockdown with a few relaxations, till July 5 in 27 districts. The government continues to group the districts into three categories based on the caseload in recent days and announced relaxations.

The government continues to group the districts into three three based on the caseload in recent days and announced relaxations.

What is allowed and what's not:

Apparel showrooms, jewellery stores and malls allowed to reopen without air-conditioning

Places of religious worship to open for public in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts

Metro Train Services to be available from 7 am to 9 pm, every 10 minutes without peak hours on Sundays and Government Public Holidays

All private establishments shall be allowed with 100% workforce in these districts.

Only takeaway services will be allowed in the restaurants.

Theatres and play centres will not be allowed

Sports training academies without visitors, sports events in open spaces will be allowed between 6am and 9pm.

In general, walking will be allowed on all beaches between 5 am and 9 pm, match factories will be permitted with 100 per cent workforce in the four districts.