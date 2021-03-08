Tamil Nadu elections 2021: CPI, CPI-M to contest 6 seats each in DMK alliance

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Mar 08: In a recent development, the two Communist parties, CPI-M and the CPI will contest in six seats each in the upcoming State assembly polls as part of the DMK alliance.

While CPI-M had been sulking as the DMK was not ready to part with more than four seats, the alliance was finally sealed after DMK chief MK Stalin had a detailed discussion with the CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to a media organisation, CPI-M state secretary K Balakrishnan said, "CPI-M has settled for 6 seats in the DMK alliance as we don't want the secular votes to be split in the Assembly elections and benefit the AIADMK-BJP combine. CPI-M deserves more seats but we are clear in our goal and hence settled for 6 seats."

According to reports, the CPI had earlier settled for 6 seats in the Assembly elections while the CPI-M had walked out of the coalition partners meeting stating that it would not compromise on anything less than 6 seats.

A top leader of the DMK said, "CPI-M has certain pockets but they don't have much vote strength and we know that. However, for the larger interest of the coalition, we have settled for 6 seats for CPI-M."