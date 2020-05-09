  • search
    Tamil Nadu eases lockdown restrictions in non-containment zones from Monday

    Chennai, May 09: Tamil Nadu government has announced some relaxations in the Coronavirus lockdown in non-containment zones from May 11.

    The extension includes working hours of standalone and neighbourhood shops and allowing private establishments to function with a reduced number of employees on the premises.

    Representational Image
    Essential shops from 6 am to 7 pm. Till now, they had to be shut at 1 pm.

    Standalone and neigbourhood shops have been permitted from 10 am to 6 pm, while in Chennai, they have allowed from 10.30 am to 6 pm. Tea shops have been allowed to open across the state only for takeaway from 6 am to 7 pm.

    Private establishments in Chennai will be allowed from 10.30 am to 6 pm but only with a maximum of 33 per cent of the total workforce. Those outside the capital can stay open till 7 pm, but must follow the same 33 per cent rule.

    Petrol pumps on state and central highways can function 24x7, while those in towns and cities outside Chennai have been allowed between 6 am and 8 pm.

    However, the government reiterated that social distancing guidelines must be strictly followed at all times.

    Tamil Nadu has reported over 6,000 COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths so far. Across India the number of confirmed cases is inching towards 60,000, with 1,981 deaths linked to the virus.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 18:20 [IST]
