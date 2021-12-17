YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as State song

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Dec 17: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu,' an invocation sung in praise of Mother Tamil, as the State Song and directed that all present during its rendition should remain standing, indicating it was being given an Anthem status.

    Tamil Nadu declares Tamil Thaai Vazhthu as State song

    The decision comes in the wake of the Madras High Court recently ruling that 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu' is only a prayer song and not a National Anthem and hence, there was no need for every one to remain in standing posture when it is rendered. Chief Minister M K Stalin said a Government Order to this effect has been issued, mandating that all barring the differently abled persons should remain standing when the 55 second long song is sung.

    It should be sung before start of any functions in all educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public fora in the state, he said in a statement quoting the GO.

    More TAMIL NADU News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu mk stalin

    Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X