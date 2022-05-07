Explained: what is ‘Charak Shapath’ and why it has caused a stir in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu custodial death: 2 policemen arrested

New Delhi, May 07: Two policemen have been arrested in connection with the Tamil Nadu custodial death case. A 25 year old man had died in police custody in Chennai.

The Crime Branch- Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Friday night arrested Munaf and Pongraj following the death of 25 year old V Vignesh who was arrested on April 18 and died a day later.

On Friday, nine police personnel included the two arrested spread before the investigating officers at the CB-CID office. Following the inquiry Munaf and Pongraj were arrested and booked on charges of murder (Indian Penal Code 302).

The police personnel had been suspended earlier and Chief Minister M K Stalin said in the assembly that the death will be treated as murder.

The postmortem revealed that Vignesh had multiple injuries on his body. The Tamil Nadu government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased.

Vignesh was arrested for alleged possession of drugs. His brother alleged that the police attempted to bribe the family with Rs 1 lakh to keep silent about his death. He also alleged that the police did not even allow them to see the body after the autopsy.

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 13:02 [IST]