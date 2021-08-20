Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 restrictions likely to be eased

Chennai, Aug 20: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin will take a call on whether to extend the lockdown in the state. The restrictions come to an end on August 23.

The state has already made an announcement relating to opening of schools for Classes 9 to 12 with 50 per cent attendance. Reports suggest that Stalin may announce further relaxations and allow schools to open for more classes.

While medical colleges and institutes teaching nursing courses are already open since August 16, schools for Classes 9 to 12 will re-open on September 1. The decision to give more relaxations is being taken owing to a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday Tamil Nadu reported 1,702 cases and 29 deaths. On August 6, the government had extended the partial lockdown while also adding some new restrictions. The government also warned of stern action against shops and markets which violated the guidelines.

