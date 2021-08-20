YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 restrictions likely to be eased

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 20: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin will take a call on whether to extend the lockdown in the state. The restrictions come to an end on August 23.

    Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 restrictions likely to be eased

    The state has already made an announcement relating to opening of schools for Classes 9 to 12 with 50 per cent attendance. Reports suggest that Stalin may announce further relaxations and allow schools to open for more classes.

    Will Tamil Nadu lockdown be extended? Stalin to decide after meeting officials todayWill Tamil Nadu lockdown be extended? Stalin to decide after meeting officials today

    While medical colleges and institutes teaching nursing courses are already open since August 16, schools for Classes 9 to 12 will re-open on September 1. The decision to give more relaxations is being taken owing to a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.

    On Thursday Tamil Nadu reported 1,702 cases and 29 deaths. On August 6, the government had extended the partial lockdown while also adding some new restrictions. The government also warned of stern action against shops and markets which violated the guidelines.

    More LOCKDOWN News  

    Read more about:

    lockdown tamil nadu coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 9:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X