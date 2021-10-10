When will schools reopen in Tamil Nadu for 1st to 8?

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's convoy trimmed to avoid public discomfort

India

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna C M

Chennai, Oct 10: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin directed to reduce his convoy vehicles. The CM issued directions after reports that people were being inconvenienced as their vehicles are being stopped during the movement of his convoy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed the police to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy and not to stop vehicles on the road during his movement.

Sources said the CM issued directions to the police on Saturday after reports that people were being inconvenienced as their vehicles are being stopped during the movement of his convoy.

Accordingly, the number of vehicles in his convoy has been reduced after the directions by the CM.

"The CM has told officials in clear terms that public movement should not be interrupted during his travel. The traffic police has been instructed to follow this strictly," a senior government official said.

The police have been asked to ensure smooth movement of the CM's convoy without disturbing people and the traffic on roads. This is probably the first time that a Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu has issued instructions to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy.

The move by Stalin comes a week after the Madras High Court pulled up the state police for stopping the vehicle of a judge during the movement of CM's convoy.

Now after the strict directions from the CM the convoy vechicles were reduced to six vechicles from the twelve vechicles.

This move of the CM has been highly appreciated by the social activists and the public.

CM also been friendly to the public wherever he reaches to the scheduled programms from his party and the government functions.

There has been the practice of stopping general public while CM moves to the the secretraite where the public being stoppd for few minutes across the roads in main city .

This has made inconvienance of the public those who move to their profession.

Considering the fact of the inconvience of the public CM announced and directed to reduce the convoy vechicles and instructed not to disturb the public added sources.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 21:04 [IST]