Tamil Nadu Chief Minister says no to Sasikala's entry in AIADMK

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Jan 19: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy on Tuesday categorically stated that V. K. Sasikala will not be back in the AIADMK even after her release from jail. He even maintained that Sasikala is not a member of AIADMK.

"No chance for that. She is not in the party at all... she is not in the party. 100 per cent she will not be admitted. AIADMK is now functioning after clearly deciding on this. There is no different opinion on this," Palanisamy was quoted saying.

Jayalalithaa, is expected to be released from jail by the end of this month after paying a Rs 10 crore fine.

Sasikala''s two relatives, like her, are also undergoing simple imprisonment of four years in the assets case in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

All the three of them were imposed a fine of Rs 10 crore in addition to Rs 10,000. Pandian said the process to pay the fine for the two others was also being taken up.

In 2017, after the Supreme Court restored the Bengaluru trial court judgment in toto against Sasikala and her two relatives, V N Sudhakaran and J Elavarasi in the assets case, the former Chief Minister''s confidante surrendered before the Karnataka court on February 15, 2017 and she has been serving her sentence since then.

With the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, the appeal against her by Karnataka stood abated. The trial court had in 2014 convicted Jayalalithaa and three others on charges, including corrpution and criminal conspiracy, 18-years after the disproportionate assets case was filed against her.

The late AIADMK supremo was also imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore by Special Judge John Michael Cunha. In 2015, the Karnataka High Court had set aside the trial court''s order convicting Jayalalithaa and three others.