Tamil Nadu bus strike continues for fourth day; commuters left stranded

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

An indefinite strike by transport workers unions entered fourth day on Sunday leaving thousands of passengers stranded across state. Workers are demanding wage hike among other things.

Tamil Nadu bus strike continues for fourth day
Photo courtesy: ANI/Twitter

The strike started on Thursday night after a meeting between union representatives and State transport minister MR Vijaybhaskar remained inconclusive. Meanwhile, Vijaybhaskar appealed to ​striking workers to return to work.

''Appeal to employees to come back for duty, honorable court has also asked them to come back. As compared to y'day, more staff have reported for work today, we are also employing private drivers, situation will improve soon,'' he said.

The workers of the transport department have been demanding for a pay scale revision to Rs 30,000.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

tamil nadu, tamil nadu bus strike, bus strike

Story first published: Sunday, January 7, 2018, 10:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 7, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.