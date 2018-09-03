  • search

Tamil Nadu BJP chief gets into fight with co-passenger who raised anti-BJP slogans

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Tuticorin, Sep 3: An unidentified passenger allegedly raised 'Fascist BJP Govt down' slogan in front of BJP Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan at Tuticorin airport on Monday.

    BJP Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan
    BJP Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan

    Tamilisai Soundararajan got into an argument with that co-passenger at Tuticorin airport. The passenger has been detained.

    [Also Read: 'I am Karunanidhi's son, will do what I say': MK Alagiri on Sep 5 rally]

    Tamilisai Soundararajan, said, " A middle-aged lady on seeing me started raising anti-BJP slogans and even followed up to the arrival gate. Her appearance looked threatening, I feel some organisation is behind her."

    Read more about:

    bjp tamil nadu tuticorin

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue