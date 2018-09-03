Tamil Nadu BJP chief gets into fight with co-passenger who raised anti-BJP slogans

Tuticorin, Sep 3: An unidentified passenger allegedly raised 'Fascist BJP Govt down' slogan in front of BJP Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan at Tuticorin airport on Monday.

Tamilisai Soundararajan got into an argument with that co-passenger at Tuticorin airport. The passenger has been detained.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, said, " A middle-aged lady on seeing me started raising anti-BJP slogans and even followed up to the arrival gate. Her appearance looked threatening, I feel some organisation is behind her."