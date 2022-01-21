Weekend curfew in Delhi begins: No non essentials to be delivered

Night and weekend curfew in Jammu and Kashmir 2022: Know guidelines, rules: What is allowed, what is not

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalisations and lockdowns could be over this year, says WHO

Is there Karnataka weekend lockdowns or night curfew? Here's what minister has to say

Will Karnataka govt lift weekend and night curfew? CM likely to decide today

Tamil Nadu announces full lockdown on Sunday

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Jan 21: Amid a sudden spike in coronavirus disease, Tamil Nadu government has announced complete lockdown on Sunday, January 23. The total lockdown will begin at 10 pm on Saturday and remain in place till 5 am on Monday.

"All the essential services that were allowed on January 16 would be allowed. All those services and activities that were restricted on that day would be restricted [on January 23]," an official release said.

"This would be applicable at railway stations and in bus terminuses in districts," it said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin urged cooperation from the general public.

As per the orders, essential services like milk shops, ATM centres, hospitals, hospital-related works, goods transportation and petrol bunks will be allowed to work.

Takeout services allowed in restaurants and hotels from 7 am to 10 pm along with food delivery facilities.

Autos and taxis will be allowed to go to airport, bus and rail stations.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday added 28,561 new infections to its COVID-19 aggregate, which rose to 30,42,796 while 39 more fatalities took the toll to 37,112.

Chennai, which accounted for majority of the fresh cases, has reported a decline with 7,520 new cases followed by Coimbatore 3,390, Chengalpet 2,196, Kanyakumari 1,148.