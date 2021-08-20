YouTube
    Taliban targeting those who worked with US, NATO

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 20: The Taliban are targeting opponents and families, including those who worked with NATO and the US, an AFP report said.

    The report while citing a confidential document by the UN's threat assessment consultants the Taliban continues to target those who worked with the US and NATO. Meanwhile US President Joe Biden is expected to speak on the situation in Afghanistan and the evacuation efforts being made.

    Meanwhile the Taliban has said that China is welcome to contribute to the rebuilding of Afghanistan.

    Spokesperson for the outfit, Suhail Shaheen said that China has played a constructive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

    Shaheen told Chinese state media CGTN that China is a big country with a huge economy and capacity.

    They can play a very big role in rebuilding, rehabilitation and reconstruction of Afghanistan.

    Following a recent meeting between Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi and a Taliban delegation, the former said that he hoped that Afghanistan could adopt a moderate Islamist policy.

    Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 12:02 [IST]
