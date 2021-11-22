YouTube
    Taliban insists on all male shows in Afghanistan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 22: The Taliban has issued new rules which called on the country's television channels to stop showing dramas and soaps featuring women actors.

    Taliban insists on all male shows in Afghanistan

    The Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue also called on women television journalists to wear Islamic hijabs while presenting their reports.

    He ministry also asked channels to air films or programmes in which the Prophet Mohammad or other referred figures are shown. Further it called for banning films or programmes that were against the Afghan values and Islam.

    Afghanistan: Taliban to start paying public employeesAfghanistan: Taliban to start paying public employees

    During the past 20 years, television channels were set up with western assistance and private investment following the fall of the Taliban in 2001. When the Taliban ruled between 1996 and 2001, there was no Afghan media to speak of. They had banned televisions, movies and other forms of entertainment deeming it as immoral.

    Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:41 [IST]
    X