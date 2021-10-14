Taking the jewellery industry to exponential success levels is Bikaner's Khajanchi Jewels Palace

Mudit Khajanchi, a young business talent, serves as the brand's creative director and talks about their rich history and their excellence in the industry.

It is wondrous to learn about all those industries that radiate the brilliance of astute professionals and entrepreneurs. These individuals show what it takes to become one's best versions by thriving on their intelligent minds, pristine visions and ideas and their passion for taking their chosen niches to greater success levels. Among the many industries that have been on a consistent rise, one cannot miss mentioning about the exponential rise of the jewellery markets and the industry as a whole. We came to know about one such unique and historical brand named Khajanchi Jewels Palace, which has made strides in the industry for years and has raised the bar for its contemporaries in the industry.

If exquisite jewellery in Bikaner is in your mind, Khajanchi Jewels Palace is the place you need to be in. Out of the many things that have helped them stand apart, their history-loaded ornaments tracing back to the Mughal Period to contemporary Indian jewellery with present-day style have made it an outstanding spot for jewellery lovers and connoisseurs. They offer everything from the silver-handcrafted hookah, Pasha, Kilangi, Horse jewellery to sindoor boxes, ruby sleeves, silver lions and elephants. The creative director of the jewellery palace is a young mind named Mudit Khajanchi, who talks about their brand's rich history and why they are a sought-after name in the industry.

He says that Khajanchi Jewels Palace is India's pre-eminent jewellery house based in Bikaner, crafting the most exquisite and stupendously beautiful designs. It is also a place where one can find the finest original pieces dating back to the Mughal Empire. Mudit is the fifth-generation creative director of the 175-year-old jewellery business and is the grandson of Art collector, Politician & Trendsetting jeweller Motichand Khajanchi who was born into a family of jewellers and whose patrons included the royal family of Bikaner. Mudit, who has been an actor and model in Mumbai, decided to carry forward this rich legacy of his family and hence took over the family business as the Creative Director of Khajanchi Jewels Palace.

Giving us more deets about their history, Mudit says that during the 1800s, the Maharaja of Bikaner Late Maharaj Ganga Singh ji and Karni Singh ji was building a modern city to turn into a centre of excellence. He invited the finest artists and craftsmen from all over India for building the heritage city, and that is how The Khajanchi was then appointed as the treasurer. Initially, they operated within the walls of the Junagarh Fort but in 1925 moved to some land outside the palace and established a Khajanchi market on the site where it remains to the present day on K.E.M Road, following the city's expansion.

In 1972 Khajanchi opened a jewellery and handicrafts store in Bombay, where prominent personalities and the Indian royalty became the brand's exquisite collectors. Khajanchi Jewels Palace radiates its rich culture, history and heritage by making every piece of jewellery with utmost attention to detail and craft. Mudit as the creative director, has been taking the brand much ahead, focusing on satisfying every client's needs and requirements.

They are now focusing on modernizing Indian jewellery for everyday wear. The design is done by his elder brother Rahul Khajanchi, but everyone in the team creates these modern-day creations. For the future, Mudit has many expansion plans, with exhibitions planned in many national museums in the coming years, and they are also looking to expand in cities like Surat, Chennai, Bombay and Calcutta.

