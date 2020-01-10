  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Take care of your minorities first: India slams Pakistan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10: India slammed Pakistan over the desecration of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, and the killing of a Sikh man in the neighbouring country, saying a nation that cannot take care of its minorities should not tell others how to do it.

    A mob attack reportedly took place on Friday at the shrine in Pakistan where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, was born and a 25-year-old Sikh man was also shot dead in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar last week.

    Take care of your minorities first: India slams Pakistan

    "The incident at Nankana Sahib and the killing of the Sikh man are a mirror for them. It is a mirror for those who lecture others," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

    After Nankana Sahib attack, Sikh youth killed in Pakistan's Peshawar

    He also hit out at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for his reported remarks on protests in India, saying it was the habit of the politicians in the neighbouring country to neglect their own job and comment on things happening in India and other countries.

    "They should look within their country, their minorities, against whom atrocities are being committed. They should take care of them, give justice to them," Kumar said.

    Asked about Pakistan encouraging the separatist Khalistan agenda, he said it was destined to fail from the beginning.

    Stop prevaricating, act against those persecuted minorities: India to Pakistan

    "As far as the (Nankana Sahib) incident is concerned, the country that cannot take care of its minorities, cannot take care of Sikhs, should not tell other nations how to do it," Kumar said.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india slammed pakistan lahore killing minorities mea

    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 7:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue