Taiwan could be next Ukraine: Japan PM

Fumio Kishida is not only worried about the Ukrainian crisis but also has sought an urgent notice from G7 members on East Asia as, according to him, this region could be the next Ukraine.

New Delhi, Jan 17: Amidst the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has warned the G7 leadership about the likelihood of a Chinese attack on Taiwan. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has rattled not just NATO but the G7 group as well. Japan in particular is in deep trouble due to Chinese re-emergence as a global power and historical rivalry between the two nations.

Kishida is not just worried about the Ukrainian crisis but also has sought an urgent notice from G7 members on East Asia as according to him this region could be "the next Ukraine". Especially since China's aggression against Taiwan has been observed, Japan has shown the urgency to unite the voices. Japan is already facing threats from North Korea's military activities.

Situation around Japan is becoming increasingly severe

Though Japan has US assurance for its security after being demilitarised after the Second World War, it has often been threatened by Chinese aggression. It recently upped its budget for the first time to defend itself against any Chinese misadventure. Kishida is also of the opinion that Ukraine may be the East Asia of tomorrow.

The Japanese Prime Minister's statements that have come soon after a meeting with President Joe Biden have great implications. He has already taken cognizance of the situation in the South China Sea when he says that the situation around Japan is becoming increasingly severe and threatening for regional security.

Needless to say, China, which has been trying to unilaterally change borders with India, is also threatening a similar status in the South China Sea. This has also not gone unnoticed as the Japanese Prime Minister admits that there are attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the East and South China Sea.

The Japanese leader stressed the importance of standing up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Showing his concern, he said that if a unilateral change to the status quo went unchallenged in Ukraine, similar consequences are waiting in other parts of the world, especially in the South China Sea.

Urgent attention required on the Chinese aggression

Asking for urgent attention on the ongoing assertiveness from China, Kishida said that he has already shared with G7 leaders his strong sense of crisis regarding the security environment in East Asia. The situation is worrying in the region, especially after the reports of China conducting 'strike drills' and sending fighter jets towards Taiwan.

Not just that China is trying to bully India in South Asia, the country has also fired missiles into waters that lie in Japan's economic zone in 2022.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 16:58 [IST]