Swearing-in-ceremony LIVE: Pinarayi Vijayan to take oath as Kerala CM at 3pm today

Bengal polls 2021: BJP's vote share dipped by less than 2 percent; TMC up by 5 per cent compared to 2019 LS

Whither the Congress party: The need for a serious introspection

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 20: Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Party (LDF) government in Kerala will be sworn in on Thursday following coronavirus disease (Covid-19) appropriate protocols.

The ceremony will take place at a stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which has the capacity to hold around 50,000 people. The government has invited 500 guests to attend the function, news agency PTI reported.

Newest First Oldest First The chief minister is expected to have a 21-member cabinet, out of which the CPI(M) will have 12 ministerial berths, CPI will have four and Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will have one each. Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Party (LDF) government in Kerala will be sworn in on Thursday following coronavirus disease (Covid-19) appropriate protocols. The ceremony will take place at a stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which has the capacity to hold around 50,000 people. The government has invited 500 guests to attend the function, news agency PTI reported. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's 13 cabinet ministers also take the oath. pic.twitter.com/JeV8LF4ls4 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's 13 cabinet ministers also take the oath Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. He is being administered the oath by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1bZQVPlWsd — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021 Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. He is being administered the oath by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders present at the ceremony. Altogether 43 ministers, including 19 ministers of state, took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata in presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee. They were sworn in by Governor Gagdeep Dhankhar. Kolkata: 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers in West Bengal cabinet West Bengal The swearing-in ceremony of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet to begin at Raj Bhavan shortly Assam Assam: Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Doul Gobinda Temple and Kamakhya Temple today before the swearing-in ceremony#Guwahati pic.twitter.com/zvDjy2WtlY — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021 Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Doul Gobinda Temple and Kamakhya Temple today before the swearing-in ceremony West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will undertake an exercise to expand her Cabinet today. As many as 43 ministers will join the Trinamool Congress government in the state. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to all the new ministers at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the face of the BJP in Northeast India, will be sworn in on Monday as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam. Tamil Nadu Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated DMK chief M K Stalin, who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls,on taking oath as thenew Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Puducherry All India NR Congress (AINRC) president N Rangasamy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry. Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has signed an order to provide Rs 4000 to each family as Corona relief. First installment of Rs 2000 will be provided in the month of May. Tamil Nadu Congratulations to Thiru MK Stalin on being sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: PM Narendra Modi A Namachivayam elected as floor leader of Bharatiya Janata Party in Puducherry Assembly. The swearing in of other ministers, including those from BJP willtake place in the next few days. Puducherry Rangasamy alone would be inducted as Chief Minister on Friday although he would be heading an NDA dispensation which has the BJP as the other constituent. AINRC Chief N Rangasamy will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry at a brief ceremony here on Friday. Congress's P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony. Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Stalin's son Udhayanidhi and other notable members were present at the ceremony. Along with him, 33 Cabinet colleagues were also sworn in by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. DMK leader Durai Murugan takes oath as Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources. He is being administered the oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin was sworn in today as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin to take oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister shortly Stalin's cabinet features only two women Geetha Jeevan and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj. The list of ministers released by the government does not include Chepauk MLA and Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be the Minister for School Education. Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR) will be the Minister for Finance. Former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian will be the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare The state polls are over in four states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will start at 8 AM on May 2 This year the Election Commission has banned victory rallies, after the results are declared, in a bid to control the spread of the deadly virus. The initial trends are likely around mid-day but the outcome will be clear only in the evening - around 5 PM. The Exit Poll results were more or less on the same lines as predicted by the Opinion Polls a month ago. West Bengal The exit polls favoured Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal predicting a tight race in the state with the BJP following the TMC very closely. The BJP in Assam and the LDF in Kerala is set to retain power. In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin may swear in as the 8th Chief Minister if exit polls proved true. Puducherry is all set to have an NDA government. Kerala In Kerala, as many as 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, BJP state chief K Surendran, ''Metroman'' E Sreedharan, and former Union minister, K J Alphons among others were in fray for the 140 assembly seats. Tamil Nadu In Tamil Nadu, though there were four fronts including actor-politician Kamal Haasan''s Makkal Needhi Maiam led combine, the key contest was between the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK, which exit polls have predicted that would wrest the reins of power. Tamil Nadu There were nearly 4,000 candidates in the fray including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin, his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK''s rival and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran, MNM''s Haasan and BJP state unit chief L Murugan were among the prominent candidates. Puducherry In the union territory of Puducherry, the former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy led All India NR Congress-BJP alliance and Congress-DMK combine are the key contenders for power. Exit polls have predicted a win for the front led by Rangaswamy. As many as 1,382 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in the whole of the UT while about 400 police personnel shall be on security duties. Beginning 8 am, the counting of votes for the 822 assembly seats will take place at 2,364 counting halls. West Bengal A three-tier security arrangement has been in place at 108 counting centres where polled electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units have been kept in strong rooms. West Bengal At least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed at the counting centres spread across 23 districts of the state that voted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Counting for of votes will begin on May 2, 2021 at 8 am. West Bengal The majority of exit polls released after the eighth and final round of voting suggested that the ruling TMC might have an edge over the opposition BJP and the Left-Congress-ISF combine One reserved unused Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was found inside a trunk at a counting centre in Assam's Hailakandi on Saturday evening, a day before the counting of polls are scheduled to begin. As per a statement, district election officer Megh Nidhi Dahal along with returning officers rushed to the spot where the EVM was detected and made an inquiry into it. The contesting candidates also reached the spot. Kerala Riding high after various pre-poll and post-poll surveys that predicted Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front victory, acting state secretary and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan has exerted confidence that the Left will get continuation in power with a thumping victory. The counting of votes will begin at 8am in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Postal ballots will be counted first West Bengal The power-packed campaigns by the main contenders - the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), involved rallies with large participations and mega roadshows. Tamil Nadu Exit polls have unanimously predicted a DMK victory in the state which means that MK Stalin could become the new CM of the state. But in 2016 too, several exit polls had predicted a DMK return but AIADMK proved them wrong Assam The NDA comprises BJP and AGP. The mega opposition alliance is led by the Congress and AIUDF Counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2021 begins Postal ballot votes to be counted first Votes being counted across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Tamil Nadu Election officers wearing face mask count postal ballots in Tamil Nadu Uttar Pradesh Counting of votes has begun for UP Panchayat Election 2021 As of now TMC leading on 6, BJP -3, according to postal ballots West Bengal Elections 2021 Meanwhile, votes are also being counted for by-election to parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh (Tirupati), Karnataka (Belgaum), Kerala (Malappuram) and Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari) Kerala As per early trends, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) leads in Vaikom as counting of votes begin in Kerala. Tamil Nadu First leads for Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK alliance ahead in 1 seat