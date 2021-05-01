Swearing-in-ceremony LIVE: Pinarayi Vijayan to take oath as Kerala CM at 3pm today
New Delhi, May 20: Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Party (LDF) government in Kerala will be sworn in on Thursday following coronavirus disease (Covid-19) appropriate protocols.
The ceremony will take place at a stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which has the capacity to hold around 50,000 people. The government has invited 500 guests to attend the function, news agency PTI reported.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's 13 cabinet ministers also take the oath. pic.twitter.com/JeV8LF4ls4— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. He is being administered the oath by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1bZQVPlWsd— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
Assam: Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Doul Gobinda Temple and Kamakhya Temple today before the swearing-in ceremony#Guwahati pic.twitter.com/zvDjy2WtlY— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021