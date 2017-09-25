Swamy likens BHU violence to ‘naxalite movement'

With the violence at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus sending political temperatures soaring, BJP's Subramanian Swamy has likened it to a 'naxalite movement'.

Swamy also backed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision seeking comprehensive report on the BHU violence.

"I support the vice chancellor in this matter because it looks like a naxalite movement, which means they wanted to enter the vice chancellor's office and there they would have conducted violence," Swamy told news agency ANI.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus on Saturday witnessed violence by students who were lathi-charged by the police, in an ugly turn of a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident.

The students alleged that the police lathi-charged without provocation and didn't even spare women students. They also alleged that the cops entered a girls' hostel. At least three motorcycles were set on fire in the violence allegedly by some of the protesters.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report on the incident from the divisional commissioner.

OneIndia News