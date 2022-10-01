Swachh Survekshan 2022: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cong's Nath hail top ranks for MP, Indore

India

pti-PTI

Bhopal, Oct 01: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress unit president Kamal Nath expressed happiness on Saturday at the state getting top position in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan survey and Indore being named the cleanest city sixth time in a row.

In the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022 announced during the day, MP was followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra as the best performing states, while the list of cleanest cities had Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra in second and third place, respectively.

"Bagging the first place in best performing states in cleanliness was a huge achievement for MP. It is a matter of immense pride that Indore has been adjudged India's cleanest city for the sixth consecutive time," Chouhan said in a press statement.

He praised Indore for its waste collection and disposal mechanism, and hailed citizens, elected representatives and officials for the stellar performance at the cleanliness awards. 'Congratulation and best wishes to ideal residents of MP on bagging the pride of securing first place in cleanness. The safai mitras (sanitary workers) are the true receipt of this award. They have toiled day in and day out to help the state to get the glory,. We are all proud that Indore has been adjudged India's best city for the sixth time," former CM Nath tweeted.

The Survekshan has evolved from being an assessment of 73 cities in 2016 to covering 4,354 cities this year, including 91 Ganga towns and 62 cantonment zones). The assessment was conducted in three phases in July-August, September-October and November 2021 to January 2022. The awards were given away by President Droupadi Murmu in an event in New Delhi.