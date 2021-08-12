YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore, India's cleanest city is now the country's first 'water plus' city

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Aug 12: Indore, the country''s cleanest city, has now been declared as the first ''water plus'' city of India under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

    Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore, Indias cleanest city is now the countrys first water plus city

    He said Indore, the state's commercial capital, has set an example for other cities.

    ''Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) Water+ certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue to bring glory to the state,'' Chouhan said in a tweet.

    Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore once again retains the cleanest city of India spotSwachh Survekshan 2020: Indore once again retains the cleanest city of India spot

    Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

    Informing about the work done to achieve this tag, Indore district collector Manish Singh said, ''4According to the guidelines of Water Plus Protocol of Swachh Survekshan, 1,746 public and 5,624 domestic sewer outfalls in 25 small and big nullahs were tapped by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) which also freed the city's Kanh and Saraswati rivers from sewer lines.

    Indore civic commissioner Pratibha Pal informed that seven sewerage treatment plants were constructed in the city and about 110 million litres per day (MLD) treated water from them is being used.

    ''According to the guidelines of Water Plus Protocol, 147 special types of urinals were constructed in the city. Besides, the work of cleaning ponds, wells and all water bodies has also been done,'' she added.

    More SWACHH BHARAT News  

    Read more about:

    swachh bharat madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, August 12, 2021, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X