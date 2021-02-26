YouTube
    Car with explosives near Ambani's house: Letter said it was only a 'Jhalak'

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 26: A letter found in the vehicle with explosives parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house here said it was only a "glimpse" of things to come, police said on Friday.

    Mukesh Ambani

    A Scorpio van with gelatin sticks and apparently a fake number plate was found parked on Thursday on Carmichael Road near ''Antilia'', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.

    The letter found in the car was in Hindi but written in English alphabet and was purportedly addressed to Ambani, his wife and the family, a police official said.

    SUV with gelatin sticks found near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence

    This was only a "Jhalak" (glimpse) but the next time the "saaman" (explosives) will be fully assembled, it said.

    The letter was in a blue bag next to the driver''s seat, while the gelatin sticks were kept in a packet with the name of its manufacturer. Also a bag with Mumbai Indians'' printed on it was found in the car.

    There was no assembled explosive device, police had said earlier.

    Investigators also found at least four number plates in the Scorpio and one of them matched with that of a car in Ambani''s security detail, police had said.

    The Scorpio had been stolen last week and its owner had even lodged a complaint about it, police said on Friday.

    Police are also trying to trace an Innova, seen in the CCTV footage near the Scorpio when an unidentified person parked it, the official said.

