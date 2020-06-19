  • search
    Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh granted bail in terror case

    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 19: Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday.

    Singh and another accused in the case Irfan Shafi Mir were granted the relief by the court in a case filed by special cell of Delhi Police, noting that the probe agency failed to file charge sheet within 90 days from his arrest, as prescribed under law, their lawyer M S Khan said.

    The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

    Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 22:08 [IST]
