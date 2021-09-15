YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Suspected Nipah case: 25-year-old man tests negative

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Sep 15: A 25-year-old man who was admitted to the district Wenlock hospital here with suspected Nipah virus infection has tested negative.

    Suspected Nipah case: 25-year-old man tests negative

    His samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIE) in Pune and the result turned out to be negative for Nipah, Dakshina Kannada district health officer Dr Kishore Kumar said.

    Nipah virus: 25-year-old suspected patient in Mangaluru, samples sent to Pune for testNipah virus: 25-year-old suspected patient in Mangaluru, samples sent to Pune for test

    The Karwar-based person, who is a microbiologist in a laboratory at Goa, got himself admitted to KMC hospital at Manipal on Monday with fever and self-reported the suspicion that he had contracted Nipah virus.

    He was later shifted to Wenlock hospital in the city from where his samples were sent to Pune.

    More NIPAH VIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    nipah virus

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X