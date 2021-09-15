For Quick Alerts
Suspected Nipah case: 25-year-old man tests negative
India
Mangaluru, Sep 15: A 25-year-old man who was admitted to the district Wenlock hospital here with suspected Nipah virus infection has tested negative.
His samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIE) in Pune and the result turned out to be negative for Nipah, Dakshina Kannada district health officer Dr Kishore Kumar said.
Nipah virus: 25-year-old suspected patient in Mangaluru, samples sent to Pune for test
The Karwar-based person, who is a microbiologist in a laboratory at Goa, got himself admitted to KMC hospital at Manipal on Monday with fever and self-reported the suspicion that he had contracted Nipah virus.
He was later shifted to Wenlock hospital in the city from where his samples were sent to Pune.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:07 [IST]