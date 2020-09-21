Suspect in 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case arrested from Kerala

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Sep 21: A suspect in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case was arrested from Kerala on Monday, a senior police officer said.

    One person was killed and 20 others were wounded in the serial blasts at nine places in the city on July 25 that year. 'Important arrest in 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case.

    Representational Image
    Bengaluru City Anti-Terror Cell, with the assistance of central agencies, has detained one accused Shoab,' Bengaluru Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a brief statement.

    He said Shoab had been on the run since 2008, following which a Red Corner notice was issued against him.

    'He was detained in Kerala today and is being brought to Bengaluru,' Patil added.

    Two ATC officers have gone to Kerala to bring him to Bengaluru, he said.

    A few suspects were arrested, including a cleric who allegedly hatched the conspiracy and had links with some terror outfits operating outside India.

    Story first published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 23:36 [IST]
