Sushmita Duttagupta prepares herself for Mrs.Universe 2021 to create history

For an outsider, looking at a pageant participant or a titleholder, it's all about beauty and grace. But it's only the aspirant participants who know the ordeal it takes to first, be selected, and second, to make it to the top. And who better to shed light on than titleholder Sushmita Duttagupta. The 32-year-old is stunning, glamorous and brilliant. She isn't just a titleholder but also an entrepreneur who has carved a niche for herself.

Sushmita began part-time modelling in her late teens alongside studying towards her BSc degree in Biotechnology. She then moved to the Middle East where she continued her career and studied towards her MSc in Project Management from the UK. Upon completion of this she then opened her first restaurant at just 27. And more recently, she moved to the UK with her family and continued to open and expand her businesses. Despite the workload that comes with this responsibility, Sushmita has always maintained a passion for modelling and had an eye on pageantry in the near future.

She began her success journey by beginning print modelling. Elaborating about her journey,

Sushmita said, "I did some influencing and modelling work as well but running businesses

and being a mother and wife took priority. I was recommended to join this pageant by a close

long-term friend who was familiar with the pageant world. I was hesitant at first due to my

busy work/family schedule, but it has been one of the best decisions of my life."

Sushmita believes that a quote inspired her to join pageants which goes by "The

Empowered women are powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description."

This is an opportunity and platform where I could vocalize my story that sets out to inspire and empower other women."

Pageantry requires the participant to be fully aware of everything around the world and understand all the harsh realities with a softer, empathetic outlook. Sushmita holds two titles, Mrs. Asia Universe 2021 and Mrs. India International 2021.

And now she is leaving no stone unturned to participate in Mrs. Universe 2021 pageant as Mrs. Asia Universe 2021. Kudos to women like Sushmita who are only setting the benchmark very high for girls all over.

