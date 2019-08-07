Sushma Swaraj's complete family tree explained

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 07: One of the most prolific politicians of India, Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise has left many heart broken. The BJP veteran (67) passed away following a heart attack on Tuesday night.

Famous for being one of the most helpful, tech-savvy ministers of India, she has restored our faith in bureaucracy and has received applause from all around the world. Here are lesser-known facts about Sushma Swaraj that you probably didn't know:

Sushma Swaraj was born on 14 February 1952. Her birthplace being Ambala Cantt, Haryana, Sushma Swaraj was born to Hardev Sharma and Shrimati Laxmi Devi.

Sushma Swaraj -- A powerful orator, people's minister and politician of many firsts

Sushma Swaraj was Sushma Sharma before her marriage to Swaraj Kaushal.

Her parents hailed from Dharampura area of Lahore, Pakistan.

She completed her education from Sanatan Dharma College in Ambala Cantonment with majors in Sanskrit and Political Science. Later, she studied law at Punjab University, Chandigarh.

During the times of Emergency, Sushma Swaraj married Swaraj Kaushal on 13, July, 1973. He was India's youngest Advocate General at the age of 34. And has also served as Governor of Mizoram (February 1990 to February 1993).

The couple has a daughter named Bansuri, who is a graduate from Oxford University and a Barrister at Law from Inner Temple. She practices as a criminal lawyer in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court of India.

Sushma Swaraj's brother is Dr. Gulshan Sharma. He's an Ayurveda doctor based in Ambala, as reported.

Sushma Swaraj started practice as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India in 1973. Sushma Swaraj was the first woman chief minister of the state of Delhi.

Sushma Swaraj and her husband Swaraj Kaushal were adjudged as the youngest ever achievers till date in their respective fields in the country by the Limca Book of Records.