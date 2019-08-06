Waited for this day, Sushma Swaraj said hours back on Article 370

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 06: There is an outpouring of grief across the nation after former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away.

Ironically her last tweet was on Article 370, which was scrapped by the Centre was a couple of hours back.

She had said, "thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thank you very much, I was waiting to see this in my lifetime"

A day before she also congratulated, Home Minister Amit Shah on his performance in the Rajya Sabha. Shah had made the announcement in the Upper House and also passed the Bill to declare Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Union Territories.

Swaraj, one of India's most beloved external affairs minister passed away at the AIIMS today. She was 67.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019