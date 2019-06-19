Sushma, Sumitra end legislative innings: Apply for ex-MP identity cards

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 19: Signalling an end to their legislative innings, Sushma Swaraj and Sumitra Mahajan have both applied for ex-MP cards. Sushma, a former external affairs minister and Mahajan, the ex-speaker of the Lok Sabha were both issued ex-member of Parliament identity cards.

This would also effectively rule out any possibility of them contesting the Rajya Sabha polls. In the 16th Lok Sabha, Sushma and Sumitra had represented Vidisha and Indore respectively.

Mahajan approached the Parliamentary Notice Office on Monday and the application was approved a day later. She then held a farewell meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She tweeted, "you gave me the opportunity to be Lok Sabha Speaker. Thank you Prime Minister Modi."