Sushant Singh Rajput had plans to make biopic on Sourav Ganguly, Swami Vivekananda: Report

New Delhi, Sep 05: New developments are coming on the fore in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case that is being probed by the CBI. The case is also parallelly being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau for money laundering and drugs conspiracy angles, respectively.

According to reports, the ED has questioned Sushant's business partner Varun Mathur, who in his interrogation has reportedly revealed that he was working with the late actor in Innsaei Ventures company. He further said that Sushant was keen on making a biopic on Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly under his own production company.

Sushant's business partner further revealed that besides Ganguly, Sushant was planning to make virtual reality films on 12 popular personalities such as Swami Vivekananda, Mother Teresa, Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Late actor's family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the actor's suicide.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai court on Saturday remanded Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, arrestedin connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9.

Showik is brother of the main accused in the case, Rhea Chakraborty, while Miranda was house manager of the deceased actor. They were arrested on Friday night under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after questioning of 10 hours.