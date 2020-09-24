Sushant Singh Rajput case: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan leave from Goa, to arrive in Mumbai

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 24: Actor Deepika Padukone has left the shoot of Shakun Batra's next in Goa, to be in Mumbai ahead of her appearance before the NCB. She is expected to join the probe tomorrow, along with Rakul Preet Singh.

''Padukone has acknowledged the summons issued to her'', NCB officials said.

She has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai on September 25, in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Court allows NCB to question Showik Chakraborty in jail

An official told PTI that all of them have been asked to appear for questioning in the next three days. Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned on Thursday and Deepika Padukone has been called to record her statement on Friday. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be questioned on Sunday.

Besides this, Rajput's talent manager Shruti Modi and designer Simone Khambatta have also been asked to appear before the agency on Thursday.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had directed media houses to exercise restraint after Rakul Preet Singh filed a petition against unsubstantiated reports linking her to the drug case. Justice Navin Chawla had said the media has failed to self-regulate itself and might be going "haywire".