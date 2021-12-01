Surya Grahan 2021 on December 4: What can I expect to see during a solar eclipse?

In pics: Stunning images of ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse across the globe

New Delhi, Dec 03: Just day after Lunar Eclipse, the world will witness Solar Eclipse on December 4.

This is the last solar eclipse of the year and will not be visible in India.

The total Solar Eclipse would be visible from Antarctica and Southern Ocean. Southern part of African continent especially from South Africa and Namibia, few southern parts in South America, some parts in Indian Ocean, South Atlantic Ocean and some southern locations in Australian continent will witness a partial solar eclipse.

Partial Solar Eclipse would be visible are Cape Town and George in South Africa, Swakopmund in Namibia and Melbourne and Hobart in Australia.

Solar Eclipse 2021 on December 4: Timings

On 4th December, there will be a partial solar eclipse at 10.59 am

Around 12: 30, the total eclipse will begin

At 01:03 pm, the maximum eclipse will occur

The full eclipse will end at 01:36 pm

At 03.07 pm, partial eclipse will be over

How To Watch Last Solar Eclipse 2021?

It is recommended not to view the eclipse with the naked eye as it can result in serious damage to the eyes. It is suggested that you watch the sun through a box projector or using binoculars or telescopes as this is an easy and safe way to view a solar eclipse.

How does a solar eclipse happen?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun. The phase of the Moon at this point is "New".

Why doesn't a solar eclipse happen once a month?

According to NAS, the orbits of the Sun, Moon, and Earth don't lie in the same plane. Think of a table top. If the Earth, Sun, and Moon are on the table top, they are in the same plane. But, sometimes the Moon will be a bit above the table top, other times a bit below. Only when the Moon and Sun are on the "table top" can an eclipse occur.

What can I expect to see during a solar eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, we see the beautiful corona (meaning crown) of the Sun. Every corona looks different, so each total solar eclipse is a totally different experience. Before and after totality however, the eclipse moves through partial phases, as the Moon progressively covers or uncovers the face of the Sun.

One can also see reddish prominences peeking around the edge of the Moon; these are loops of magnetic field, that confine ionized gases. Prominences can sometimes erupt while the eclipse is happening, creating a magnificent display.

Are the filters safe to use to look at the Sun?

NO. If a filter screws into an eyepiece, which will be attached to the back (eye side) of the telescope, it is NOT safe to use.

Is Solar eclipse safe for women?

While it is not proven scientifically, that a solar eclipse can affect pregnancy, there are religious and astrological beliefs that solar eclipse or Surya Grahan is an inauspicious period during which evil forces are active, especially harmful for pregnant women.

