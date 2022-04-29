For Quick Alerts
Survive the heatwave with these tips for a cooler you and a cooler everyone
New Delhi, Apr 29: With a heatwave warning being issued for several parts of India, many have takin ample precautions to beat the heat and survive a heat-stroke.
Three are several precautions one must take during a heatwave. It could be precaution for individuals, offices, employers and even in the agriculture sector.
The Agriculture Meteorology Department has given a detailed list of dos and don'ts for various sector. Check out the complete list of dos and don'ts for a heatwave.
Dos
Must for All
- Listen to Radio; watch TV; read Newspaper for local weather news or download weather information related mobile app.
- Drink sufficient water - even if not thirsty. Persons with epilepsy or heart, kidney or liver disease who are on fluid-restricted diets or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.
- Use ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.
- Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes.
- If outside, cover your head: Use a cloth, hat or umbrella. Use sunglasses
to protect your eyes and sunscreen to protect your skin.
- Get trained in first aid.
- Take special care for the elderly, children, sick or overweight as they are
more likely to become victims of excessive heat.
Employers and Workers
- Provide cool drinking water at the workplace.
- Provide resting shade clean water, buttermilk, first-aid kits with ice-packs
and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) for all workers.
- Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight.
- Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.
- Increase the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.
- Give lighter work and shorter hours to workers new to a high heat area.
- Pregnant women and workers with a medical condition should be given
additional attention.
- Notify workers about heat wave alerts.
Other Precautions
- Stay indoors as much as possible.
- Traditional remedies like onion salad and raw mango with salt and cumin
can prevent heat stroke.
- Use fans, damp clothing and take a bath in cold water frequently.
- Offer water to vendors and delivery people who come to your home or
office.
- Use public transport and car-pooling. This will help reduce global
warming and heat.
- Don't burn dry leaves, agriculture residue and garbage.
- Conserve water bodies. Practice rainwater harvesting.
- Use energy-efficient appliances, clean fuel and alternative sources of
energy.
- If you feel dizzy or ill, see a doctor immediately or ask somebody to take
- you to the doctor immediately.
For a cooler home
- Use solar reflective white paint, cool roof technology, air-light and cross ventilation and thermo cool insulation for low-cost cooling. You can also keep haystacks or grow vegetation on roofs.
- Install temporary window reflectors such as aluminium foil-covered cardboard to reflect heat back outside.
- Keep your home cool, use dark colour curtains, tinted glass/ shutters or sunshade and open windows at night. Try to remain on the lower floors.
- Green roofs, green walls and indoor plants reduce heat by cooling the building naturally, reducing air-conditioning requirements and release of waste heat.
- Maintain AC temperature at 24 degrees or higher. This will reduce your electricity bill and make your health better.
While constructing a new Home
- Use cavity wall technology instead of regular walls.
- Construct thick walls. They keep the interiors cool.
- Construct lattice walls and louvered openings. They allow maximum air
flow while blocking the heat.
- Use natural materials like lime or mud to coat walls.
- Avoid glass, if possible.
- Consult a Building Technology expert before construction.
- Treatment of a person affected by sunstroke
- Use a wet cloth / pour water on the victim's head.
- Give the person ORS to drink or lemon sarbat / torani or whatever is
useful to rehydrate the body.
- Take the person immediately to the nearest health centre.
- If consistently experiencing high body temperature, throbbing headache,
dizziness, weakness, nausea or disorientation in the summer, call an
ambulance.
Don'ts
- Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.
- Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.
- Do not go out barefoot.
- Avoid cooking during peak hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate
cooking area adequately.
- Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates
the body.
- Avoid high-protein, salty, spicy and oily food. Do not eat stale food.
- Do not leave children or pets alone in parked vehicles.
- Avoid using incandescent light bulbs which may generate unnecessary heat, as can computers or appliances.
Dos and Don'ts for Heat wave in Agriculture
Dos
- Apply light and frequent irrigation to the standing crops.
- Increase the frequency of irrigation at critical growth stages.
- Mulch with crop residue, straw, /polythene or undertake soil mulching to
conserve soil moisture.
- Irrigate only during the evening or early morning.
- Use sprinkler irrigation.
- If your area is prone to heat wave - adopt wind / shelters breaks.
Animal Husbandry
Dos
- Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of clean and cold water to drink.
- Do not make them work between 11 am to 4 pm.
- Cover the shed roof with straw, paint it white or plaster with dung-mud to
reduce temperature.
- Use fans, water spray and foggers in the shed.
- During extreme heat, spray water and take cattle to a water body to cool off. •Give them green grass, protein-fat bypass supplement, mineral mixture and
salt. Make them graze during cooler hours.
- Provide curtains and proper ventilation in poultry house. Don'ts
- Avoid grazing / feeding of cattle during noon hours.
Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:36 [IST]