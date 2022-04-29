Survive the heatwave with these tips for a cooler you and a cooler everyone

Want to beat the heat: This innovative wedding is the way to go

New Delhi, Apr 29: With a heatwave warning being issued for several parts of India, many have takin ample precautions to beat the heat and survive a heat-stroke.

Three are several precautions one must take during a heatwave. It could be precaution for individuals, offices, employers and even in the agriculture sector.

The Agriculture Meteorology Department has given a detailed list of dos and don'ts for various sector. Check out the complete list of dos and don'ts for a heatwave.

Dos

Must for All

Listen to Radio; watch TV; read Newspaper for local weather news or download weather information related mobile app.

Drink sufficient water - even if not thirsty. Persons with epilepsy or heart, kidney or liver disease who are on fluid-restricted diets or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

Use ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes.

If outside, cover your head: Use a cloth, hat or umbrella. Use sunglasses

to protect your eyes and sunscreen to protect your skin. Get trained in first aid.

more likely to become victims of excessive heat. (Source imdagrimet)

Employers and Workers

Provide cool drinking water at the workplace.

Provide resting shade clean water, buttermilk, first-aid kits with ice-packs

and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) for all workers. Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight.

Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.

Increase the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.

Give lighter work and shorter hours to workers new to a high heat area.

Pregnant women and workers with a medical condition should be given

additional attention. Notify workers about heat wave alerts. (Source imdagrimet)

Other Precautions

Stay indoors as much as possible.

can prevent heat stroke.

can prevent heat stroke. Use fans, damp clothing and take a bath in cold water frequently.

office.

warming and heat.

warming and heat. Don't burn dry leaves, agriculture residue and garbage.

Conserve water bodies. Practice rainwater harvesting.

energy.

energy. If you feel dizzy or ill, see a doctor immediately or ask somebody to take

you to the doctor immediately. (Source imdagrimet)

For a cooler home

Use solar reflective white paint, cool roof technology, air-light and cross ventilation and thermo cool insulation for low-cost cooling. You can also keep haystacks or grow vegetation on roofs.

Install temporary window reflectors such as aluminium foil-covered cardboard to reflect heat back outside.

Keep your home cool, use dark colour curtains, tinted glass/ shutters or sunshade and open windows at night. Try to remain on the lower floors.

Green roofs, green walls and indoor plants reduce heat by cooling the building naturally, reducing air-conditioning requirements and release of waste heat.

Maintain AC temperature at 24 degrees or higher. This will reduce your electricity bill and make your health better. (Source imdagrimet)

While constructing a new Home

Use cavity wall technology instead of regular walls.

Construct thick walls. They keep the interiors cool.

flow while blocking the heat.

flow while blocking the heat. Use natural materials like lime or mud to coat walls.

Avoid glass, if possible.

Consult a Building Technology expert before construction.

Treatment of a person affected by sunstroke

Use a wet cloth / pour water on the victim's head.

useful to rehydrate the body.

useful to rehydrate the body. Take the person immediately to the nearest health centre.

dizziness, weakness, nausea or disorientation in the summer, call an

ambulance. (Source imdagrimet)

Don'ts

Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.

Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.

Do not go out barefoot.

cooking area adequately.

the body.

the body. Avoid high-protein, salty, spicy and oily food. Do not eat stale food.

Do not leave children or pets alone in parked vehicles.

Avoid using incandescent light bulbs which may generate unnecessary heat, as can computers or appliances. (Source imdagrimet)

Dos and Don'ts for Heat wave in Agriculture

Dos

Apply light and frequent irrigation to the standing crops.

Increase the frequency of irrigation at critical growth stages.

conserve soil moisture.

conserve soil moisture. Irrigate only during the evening or early morning.

Use sprinkler irrigation.

If your area is prone to heat wave - adopt wind / shelters breaks. (Source imdagrimet)

Animal Husbandry

Dos

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of clean and cold water to drink.

Do not make them work between 11 am to 4 pm.

reduce temperature.

reduce temperature. Use fans, water spray and foggers in the shed.

During extreme heat, spray water and take cattle to a water body to cool off. •Give them green grass, protein-fat bypass supplement, mineral mixture and

salt. Make them graze during cooler hours.

salt. Make them graze during cooler hours. Provide curtains and proper ventilation in poultry house. Don'ts

Avoid grazing / feeding of cattle during noon hours. (Source imdagrimet)

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:36 [IST]