    New Delhi, Apr 29: With a heatwave warning being issued for several parts of India, many have takin ample precautions to beat the heat and survive a heat-stroke.

    Three are several precautions one must take during a heatwave. It could be precaution for individuals, offices, employers and even in the agriculture sector.

    Survive the heatwave with these tips for a cooler you and a cooler everyone

    The Agriculture Meteorology Department has given a detailed list of dos and don'ts for various sector. Check out the complete list of dos and don'ts for a heatwave.

    Dos

    Must for All

    Dos and Don'ts for Heat wave

    • Listen to Radio; watch TV; read Newspaper for local weather news or download weather information related mobile app.
    • Drink sufficient water - even if not thirsty. Persons with epilepsy or heart, kidney or liver disease who are on fluid-restricted diets or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.
    • Use ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.
    • Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes.
    • If outside, cover your head: Use a cloth, hat or umbrella. Use sunglasses
      to protect your eyes and sunscreen to protect your skin.
    • Get trained in first aid.
    • Take special care for the elderly, children, sick or overweight as they are
      more likely to become victims of excessive heat. (Source imdagrimet)

    Employers and Workers

    • Provide cool drinking water at the workplace.
    • Provide resting shade clean water, buttermilk, first-aid kits with ice-packs
      and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) for all workers.
    • Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight.
    • Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.
    • Increase the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.
    • Give lighter work and shorter hours to workers new to a high heat area.
    • Pregnant women and workers with a medical condition should be given
      additional attention.
    • Notify workers about heat wave alerts. (Source imdagrimet)

    Other Precautions

    • Stay indoors as much as possible.
    • Traditional remedies like onion salad and raw mango with salt and cumin
      can prevent heat stroke.
    • Use fans, damp clothing and take a bath in cold water frequently.
    • Offer water to vendors and delivery people who come to your home or
      office.
    • Use public transport and car-pooling. This will help reduce global
      warming and heat.
    • Don't burn dry leaves, agriculture residue and garbage.
    • Conserve water bodies. Practice rainwater harvesting.
    • Use energy-efficient appliances, clean fuel and alternative sources of
      energy.
    • If you feel dizzy or ill, see a doctor immediately or ask somebody to take
    • you to the doctor immediately. (Source imdagrimet)

    For a cooler home

    • Use solar reflective white paint, cool roof technology, air-light and cross ventilation and thermo cool insulation for low-cost cooling. You can also keep haystacks or grow vegetation on roofs.
    • Install temporary window reflectors such as aluminium foil-covered cardboard to reflect heat back outside.
    • Keep your home cool, use dark colour curtains, tinted glass/ shutters or sunshade and open windows at night. Try to remain on the lower floors.
    • Green roofs, green walls and indoor plants reduce heat by cooling the building naturally, reducing air-conditioning requirements and release of waste heat.
    • Maintain AC temperature at 24 degrees or higher. This will reduce your electricity bill and make your health better. (Source imdagrimet)

    While constructing a new Home

    • Use cavity wall technology instead of regular walls.
    • Construct thick walls. They keep the interiors cool.
    • Construct lattice walls and louvered openings. They allow maximum air
      flow while blocking the heat.
    • Use natural materials like lime or mud to coat walls.
    • Avoid glass, if possible.
    • Consult a Building Technology expert before construction.
    • Treatment of a person affected by sunstroke
    • Use a wet cloth / pour water on the victim's head.
    • Give the person ORS to drink or lemon sarbat / torani or whatever is
      useful to rehydrate the body.
    • Take the person immediately to the nearest health centre.
    • If consistently experiencing high body temperature, throbbing headache,
      dizziness, weakness, nausea or disorientation in the summer, call an
      ambulance. (Source imdagrimet)

    Don'ts

    • Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.
    • Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.
    • Do not go out barefoot.
    • Avoid cooking during peak hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate
      cooking area adequately.
    • Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates
      the body.
    • Avoid high-protein, salty, spicy and oily food. Do not eat stale food.
    • Do not leave children or pets alone in parked vehicles.
    • Avoid using incandescent light bulbs which may generate unnecessary heat, as can computers or appliances. (Source imdagrimet)

    Dos and Don'ts for Heat wave in Agriculture

    Dos

    • Apply light and frequent irrigation to the standing crops.
    • Increase the frequency of irrigation at critical growth stages.
    • Mulch with crop residue, straw, /polythene or undertake soil mulching to
      conserve soil moisture.
    • Irrigate only during the evening or early morning.
    • Use sprinkler irrigation.
    • If your area is prone to heat wave - adopt wind / shelters breaks. (Source imdagrimet)

    Animal Husbandry

    Dos

    • Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of clean and cold water to drink.
    • Do not make them work between 11 am to 4 pm.
    • Cover the shed roof with straw, paint it white or plaster with dung-mud to
      reduce temperature.
    • Use fans, water spray and foggers in the shed.
    • During extreme heat, spray water and take cattle to a water body to cool off. •Give them green grass, protein-fat bypass supplement, mineral mixture and
      salt. Make them graze during cooler hours.
    • Provide curtains and proper ventilation in poultry house. Don'ts
    • Avoid grazing / feeding of cattle during noon hours. (Source imdagrimet)

    Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:36 [IST]
