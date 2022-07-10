Surat Model of natural farming can become a model for entire country: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 'Surat model' of natural farming can become a model for the entire country.

Speaking at a Natural Farming Conclave via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that today's programme is an indication of how Gujarat is leading the country's resolution of achieving the goals of the Amrit Kaal. "Success of Surat in connecting 75 farmers in every panchayat with natural farming is going to become an example for the entire country", the Prime Minister said. He highlighted the role of Sarpanches and congratulated the farmers for moving ahead in the direction of a natural way of farming.

The Prime Minister said, "In connection with 75 years of independence, the country has started working on many goals which will become the basis for major changes in the times to come. The basis of progress and speed of the country is the spirit of 'Sabka Prayas', which is leading this development journey of ours." That is why, he said that Gram Panchayats have been given a key role in the welfare projects for the poor and the deprived.

The PM said that local bodies played a concerted role in selecting 75 farmers from every panchayat and hand-holded them with training and other resources. This has led to a situation where more than 40 thousand farmers in 550 panchayats have become involved in natural farming. This is a great beginning and is very encouraging. The Surat Model of natural farming can become a model for the entire country, he said.

The Prime MInister emphasized "at the basis of our life, our health, our society is our agriculture system. India has been an agriculture-based country by nature and culture. Therefore, as our farmer progresses, as our agriculture progresses and prospers, so will our country progress."

PM Modi reminded the farmers that natural farming is a means of prosperity as well as respecting and serving our mother earth. "When you do natural farming, you serve Mother Earth, protect the quality of the soil, its productivity. When you do natural farming you are serving nature and the environment. When you join natural farming, you also get the privilege of serving Gaumata", he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the entire world is talking about a sustainable lifestyle. "This is one area where India has led the world for centuries, therefore, now is the time when we move forward on the path of natural farming and take full advantage of the global opportunities that are emerging", he said.

Story first published: Sunday, July 10, 2022, 18:33 [IST]