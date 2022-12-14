Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal files complaint after getting death threat from Khalistan backer

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: Supreme Court lawyer, Vineet Jindal has filed a police complaint after he received death threats Twitter from a pro-Khalistan organisation.

After receiving the death threat, Jindal filed a complaint with the Adarsh Nagar Police Station in Delhi. In his complaint he said that a Twitter account @/sooraj_sb00 sent him photographs of bombs. When he checked the profile on the social media platform, he learnt that the account belonged to an active Khalistani supporters and he was involved in anti-India activities in Canada.

Jindal added that he has been receiving continuous threats from supporters of Khalistani organisations, including the Babbar Khalsa, Sikhs for Justice and also from Islamic terrorists. Jindal also said before receiving the latest threat on Twitter, he had reported a Twitter belonging to designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the head of the banned Sikhs for Justice.

The Khalistan bug has hit Australia and is set to spiral out of control

The SJF which is banned in India operates freely from abroad and is responsible for the Referendum 2020 where Khalistani supporters vote for a separate Sikh nation called Khalistan. The account was suspended by Twitter after Jindal reported the account.

The Sikhs for Justice has become a nuisance for the Indian security agencies and has claimed responsibility for raising Khalistan flags on government buildings, putting up pro-Khalistan slogans outside walls of Temples and government offices and also spreading misinformation to stoke emotions among the Sikh people.

It is not just the Khalistan terrorists who have issued a death threat to Jindal.

In July 2022, Jindal received 'Sar Tan Se Juda' threats after he filed a complaint against Ajmer Dargah's Adil Chishty. He had sought protection from the Delhi police. Reports said that he had received an unidentified letter stating "Allah ka paigham hai Vineet Jindal, tera bhi sar tan se juda karenge jald hi," (It is the wish of Allah that you shall be beheaded).

In December Jindal had filed a complaint against an anti-Brahmin, anti-baniya slogan written at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Rinda dies in Pakistan: Punjab Police sources

"I have come to the knowledge of the same from news reports and being a social activist and member of the Vaishya community filling this complaint. That slogans against Brahmin and Vaishya communities have been written on the walls of the School of International Studies-II building on the university campus," Jindal's complaint read.

Recently he also filed a complaint against Nadav Lapid for calling the movie Kashmir Files 'vulgar propaganda.'

In a complaint to the DGP of Goa, he said he was filing a complaint against Lapid for the comments made against the film during the International Film Festival of India that was held in November.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 17:11 [IST]