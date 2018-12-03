Super Sunday: 6 terrorists killed, toll reaches 233 and the year hasn’t ended

Srinagar, Dec 3: It was a super Sunday for the security forces. The forces managed to gun down six terrorists on a single day in an encounter that took place at the Shopian district.

The Army and the police continue to maintain their successful hit rate after they had gunned down 37 terrorists in the month of November. The current count of the number of terrorists being gunned down this year alone stands at 233.

On Sunday, a joint team of the Indian Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and SOG Shopian launched a cordon and search operation in Batagund after getting credible information about the presence of terrorists in the area. In the gun fight that followed, the forces managed to kill six terrorists.

Also Read | Police arrest ISJK recruit in Srinagar

In the last week of November, the Army launched six encounters and managed to kill 28 terrorists. In the entire month of November, the Army gunned down 37 terrorists, which also included the high profile killing of Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander Naveed Jatt.

The forces also managed a considerable amount of success in the terror infested Shopian district. In the month of November 13 terrorists were killed in this district.

While this year so far the forces have killed 233 terrorists, last year the count stood at 207.

Another issue that the security mechanism can be proud of is that there were no recruitments of local youth in the past two months. This is a big achievement in itself said Dilbag Singh, the Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir. The people must heave a sigh of relief as South Kashmir will see less of terrorism, Singh also said.