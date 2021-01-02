‘Super Jumbo committee serve no purpose': Karti Chidambaram's jibe at Congress

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 02: Ahead of crucial polls, it appears all is not well in Tamil Nadu Congress. Karti Chidambaram on Saturday slammed the party against huge committees that do not serve any purpose as the big numbers only result in diminishing accountability.

    "These jumbo committees serve no purpose. 32 VP, 57 GS, 104 Secretaries. None will have any authority which means no accountability," Karti Chidambaram tweeted.

    Read more about:

    Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 18:13 [IST]
