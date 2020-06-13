  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sudden loss of smell, taste added as likely symptoms of COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 14: Sudden loss of smell and taste have been added as likely symptoms of coronavirus the government has said.

    Sudden loss of smell, taste added as likely symptoms of COVID-19

    The issue was first brought up in the Indian Council of Medical Research constituted national task force on COVID-related matters because several cases have been reported where the patients showed a loss of smell or taste.

    COVID-19 threatens entire nervous system: Study

    This was in discussion as there were some who were of the opinion that this could be looked at too.

    The first set of criteria for testing was fixed in January and it included fever, cough and breathlessness as symptoms for COVID-19. Later, gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhoea or vomiting were also included in May.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus symptoms

    Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 16:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue