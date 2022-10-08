Such 'drama' will carry on till 2024 polls: Tejashwi Yadav on CBI charge sheet against Lalu Prasad

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 8: A day after the CBI filed a charge sheet against his father Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Devi in connection with the alleged land-for-railway jobs scam, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said constitutional institutions were being constantly "misused" and that such "drama" would carry on till 2024 polls.

He made these remarks while speaking with reporters after arriving in the national capital where the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is set to hold its national executive meeting on Sunday and a national convention on Monday.

Asked about the filing of chargesheet, the Bihar deputy chief minister said, "What is new in that?" Dubbing it as mere "procedure", Yadav said such things happen when the BJP "loses".

"Now the Mahagathbandhan led by Nitish Kumar has been formed, the BJP is nowhere, there are bypolls in two places so the chargesheet had to come. What is the big deal." Bypolls will be held on two seats -- Mokama and Gopalganj -- of Bihar on November 3. "A chargesheet was filed against me also. There is nothing in that. Till constitutional institutions are misused, such cases will be there," Yadav said.

"The CBI and the ED are there in the other case, in this case only CBI is there, now the ED will also come, it will investigate and file a chargesheet. Even kids will tell you that till the 2024 polls, this drama will continue," the Bihar deputy CM said.

The CBI filed a charge sheet on Friday against former railway minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with alleged appointments made in Railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to his family, officials said.

Railway jobs scam: CBI files charge sheet against Lalu, Rabri

In the charge sheet filed before a special CBI court here, the agency has also named Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, former general manager of Central Railways Sowmya Raghvan, former CPO Railways Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven aspirants appointed as substitutes and four private individuals.

Talking about the RJD's national executive and convention, Yadav said this was proposed earlier and was scheduled. Sources said political and economic resolutions would be passed during the two-days of key meetings of the RJD here.

Asked about Bihar RJD chief Jagdanand Singh reportedly being upset with party leadership, Yadav said he will be spoken with. Slamming the BJP for taking a dig at the RJD over Singh being reportedly upset, Yadav said, "Can they talk positively or on real issues? People are very interested in my house. They should say the government is working fine, they can't find faults because the government is doing a great job."