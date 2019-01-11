  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Substantiated to not substantiated: The CVC report that cost Alok Verma his job

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 11: Alok Verma was removed as CBI chief and transferred following a decision by the selection panel on Thursday. In a 2:1 verdict, the panel cited the report of the Central Vigilance Commission while ordering his exit.

    The CVC had probed 10 major allegations against Verma of which four were substantiated on the basis of circumstantial evidence. The main allegation that the CVC probed was relating to accepting bribe from Moin Qureshi through a middleman Satish Babu Sana. He is a key witness for the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate against Qureshi.

    Substantiated to not substantiated: The CVC report that cost Alok Verma his job
    Alok Verma

    The CVC in this case observed that it is prima facie established that the conduct of Verma is suspicious. While there is no direct evidence on the allegation of payment of bribe of Rs 2 crore, in the light of circumstantial evidence the entire truth in the said allegation will come out if a thorough criminal investigation is ordered by the Supreme Court of India.

    Also Read | Alok Verma removed as CBI chief by selection panel

    While dealing with the IRCTC case, it was alleged that efforts were made to exclude the name of one Rakesh Saxena from the scam in which Lalu Prasad Yadav has been named. The CVC said that this amounts to serious misconduct. However the allegation that Verma tree to call of the searches at Patna has not been substantiated.

    In the Ranchi bank fraud case, it was alleged that IPS officer Rajiv Singh, a joint director with the CBI was a guarantor in one of the bank loans taken by his brother Sanjay Singh. To avail the loan Singh had submitted false documents to the bank it was alleged.

    The CVC observed that there was delay in finalising the investigation report by the CBI Director, Verma. He should have ensured the completion of the investigation. The failure to do so appears to have led to the allegation that he favoured Singh, the CVC said.

    On the allegation that Verma transferred the case to the Economic Offences Wing in Ranchi when Singh was given a position that allowed him to monitor developments and influence the probe, the CVC said that the allegation is not substantiated.

    Also Read | Inside details of the selection panel meet which removed Verma as CBI chief

    On an allegation that Verma had not shared intelligence inputs about two industrialists, the CVC said that the allegation is not substantiated.

    On an allegation that Verma had helped a gold smuggler the CVC said that the same is partially substantiated. The CVC said that the allegation that Verma had helped a cattle smuggler is not substantiated.

    Read more about:

    alok verma removed cbi chief meeting cbi war cbi vs cbi allegations cvc

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 9:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue