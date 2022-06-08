Stopped from playing video game, boy kills mother, sits with her corpse for 3 days

New Delhi, Jun 08: A teen shot dead his mother after he was not allowed to play video games. The 16 year old boy later locked his mother and sat with her dead body for the next three days.

The incident was reported at the Aldico Colony of Lucknow's PGI area. The boy created a fabricated story when the body started to decompose and spin. The police however uncovered the truth within two hours of the investigation.

The boy was living with his 40 year old mother Sadhna and 10 year old sister. The father is in the Army and is posted in Kolkata.

On Sunday when the boy was stopped from playing a game on his mobile, he got angry. He picked up his father's pistol and shot her in the head. She died on the spot. He then left the revolver on the bed and locked his sister in another room.

The boy kept spraying the room where he kept his mother's body with perfume to avoid the foul smell. When the smell began to spread, he called his father and informed about the incident.

The father then called the police and reported the incident. The police said that the boy tried to mislead them by saying that an electrician had come home and killed his mother.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 11:34 [IST]